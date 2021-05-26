Syracuse Polish Festival cancelled for 2021, date set for 2022

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — The Polish Scholarship Fund and Syracuse Polish Fest announced on Wednesday that the Syracuse Polish Festival has been cancelled for 2021.

“We hope that in 2022 we will all again have the opportunity to celebrate family time at our event. In this difficult time for all of us, we wish you all the best and hopefully see you next year,” the website reads.

The 2022 Syracuse Polish Festival will be held from June 17 through 19. It is the 66th annual festival.

Organizers call it a family friendly celebration of Polish culture, heritage and traditions. The festival goal is to provide a variety of entertainment, including the sounds of Polka, Pop/Jazz, Dance-Funk music and beautiful folklore and contemporary dance performances.

Polish and American cuisine and Polish beer along with arts and crafts will be offered. One of the main attractions is the annual pierogi eating contest.