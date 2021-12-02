Syracuse Pond Hockey Tournament makes a return!

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 file photo, youths play ice hockey on a frozen pond at Philadelphia’s Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park during a winter storm. New concussion guidance shows there isn’t enough solid evidence to answer some of parents’ most burning questions about contact sports. That includes what age is safest to start playing them. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Syracuse Pond Hockey Tournament is set to make its return on January 29, 2021, at Hiawatha Lake in the City of Syracuse.

After a great turnout in 2020, the tournament will be expanding to 16 teams. The start time is 9 a.m. The championship games are set to take place at 3:30 p.m. Music, food, and beverages will be provided for fans, along with ample space to spectate every game on top of the banks Hiawatha Lake at Upper Onondaga Park. Attendance will be free.

“The Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic delivers great hockey competition in a spectacular natural setting. The players are serious about the sport, but more than anything else, they are excited to play the game they love outdoors,” said Tournament Director Tim O’Donnell.

Seven teams will return from the inaugural tournament of 2020 and only one spot remains open for the upcoming 2022 games. Registration is required.

Due to COVID-19, Hiawatha Lake was unable to host guests in the 2021 winter tournament. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, the partial creator of the tournament, is looking forward to seeing the 17-acre lake at the historical Strathmore neighborhood be put to good use.

“Hiawatha Lake is an incredible resource in the heart of Syracuse. It is a thrill to be able to share what

we enjoyed as kids with people from across the city and the region,” said Walsh.

Walsh continued to describe canceling last year’s tournament saying, “After the amazing response we had from the hockey community and the neighborhood in 2020, it was tough to have to take a break last winter. We hope hockey fans and everyone who loves winter activities will come out for this year’s tournament.”.

The Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic is sponsored by the Syracuse Crunch, the American Hockey

League affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Partners are the City of Syracuse Department of Parks,

Recreation and Youth Programs, the Greater Syracuse Strathmore Neighborhood Association (GSNA)

and CNY Central. Portions of the proceeds from the tournament.,

For more information visit the Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic’s website or email syracusepondhockeyclassic@gmail.com.