Syracuse Pools set to open later this month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs will open the outdoor pools Thursday, June 24 and Thursday, July 1.

Just like last year, pool visitors will have to register in advance.

Kirk Park, Onondaga Park, Schiller Park and Thornden Park will open June 24. Meanwhile, Lincoln Park, McKinley Park and Wilson Park will open July 1.

Reservation times for open swim will include three sessions, seven days a week:

12 – 1:45 p.m.

2 – 3:45 p.m.

4 – 5:45 p.m.

Open swim time slots can be reserved by calling the individual pools from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., up to two days in advance, for up to 10 people. Open swim is free of charge. The phone numbers are:

Kirk Park Pool: 315-401-1626

Lincoln Park Pool: 315-382-7890

McKinley Park Pool: 315-263-4731

Onondaga Park Pool: 315-401-1658

Schiller Park Pool: 315-401-1681

Thornden Park Pool: 315-401-1709

Wilson Park Pool: 315-399-0946

Reservation times for adult lap swim will begin being accepted for Schiller Pool and Thornden Pool on Syracuse.Recdesk.com beginning Thursday, June 17 at 8 a.m. and seven days in advance after. Sessions will be one-hour, Monday – Friday. Session times are:

6:30 – 7:30 a.m.

7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Lap swim admission is $3 for adults ages 16 – 64 and free for 65 and older.

To view the full list of pool rules and acceptable swimwear visit http://www.syrgov.net/Parks/poolrules.html

For more information, call the City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation & Youth Programs at 315-473-4330.