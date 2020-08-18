Syracuse Poster Project seeks poets, artists for 20th annual poster series

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Poster Project is seeking poets and artists for its 20th annual poster series.

The theme this year is historic Syracuse/future Syracuse.

Each year, the Syracuse Poster Project gets poets and artists to create a series of illustrated poetry posters for the city. Each poster features an illustrated haiku poem about downtown, the city or the countryside.

Artists will receive cash prizes of $500, $300 and $100 for first, second and third place posters. There will also be complementary benefits for up to 13 runner ups.

For more information on entry materials, participants can click here or contact Jim Emmons, project coordinator, at 315-937-7123.

Artists can register by emailing their contact information, including postal address, to jim@posterproject.org.

The deadline for artists to sign up is Sept. 9. Registered artists must complete their posters by Nov. 6.

The Syracuse Poster Project will announce the winners in December and release posters in April of 2021.