SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor, Ben Walsh, has announced that new tools and technologies will be readily available to the city of Syracuse’s staff and residents for when the snow falls.

“New, forward-thinking snow operations technology and a modernized fleet of vehicles allow Department of Public Works (DPW) to deliver services more safely and efficiently. Improved resources on snow management help residents stay safe and monitor real-time snow removal operations,” said the Mayor’s office.

With a good chunk of snow about to touch down in Syracuse within the next few days, the city has enforced a list of priority parking areas where police will be looking out for illegally parked cars that may block plows from clearing the roads.

“Being one of the snowiest cities in America means we have to stay on the cutting edge of snow removal,” said Mayor Walsh. “We are proud that each year we have taken steps to not only modernize our operations, but also put them in a more sustainable position so they can continue for years to come.”

According to the Mayor’s office, the Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) has now advanced their snow removal methods with a new way to navigate snow routes. The new tool creates turn-by-turn navigation on devices in the plows to help guide drive through their routes. This will aid in efficiency and safety.

Furthermore, the DPW will use the data collected from the device to help “optimize routes throughout the season and for future seasons.”

Another advancement being made to operations is a revitalization of the city’s fleet of snowplows, which has been going on over the last three years.

Back in December of 2019, over 50 percent of the DPW’s fleet of 10-wheelers were over 10 years old. Now, there is only one 10-wheeler left among the city’s fleet that is over eight years old.

“This fleet is newer and less heavy on resources,” said Chief Operating Officer Corey Dunham. “Investing in our fleet ensures we’re equipped with efficient and effective tools to meet the demands of the season.”

The City is also reminding residents of their role in keeping snow removal efficient and effective around the city this winter.

If you follow the odd-even parking, residents will be able to ensure that they are not blocking plows from doing their job, thus, no ticket.

However, to help this ongoing issue, the Syracuse Police Department (SPD) will be tightening up on the enforcement of ticketing and towing, especially “on priority enforcement streets identified as having high rates of illegal parking,” according to SPD.

SPD used last years data from illegally parked cars to figure out and crack down on them for this season.

Residents are encouraged to visit the city of Syracuse’s website to find all the information they need to navigate winter.

The site includes:

Map and list of supplemental sidewalk snow removal routes

Live street and sidewalk plow maps to monitor the City’s snow removal operations in real-time

Tips and best practices for managing your home and traveling safely in winter

Full list of priority parking enforcement streets below:

NORTHEAST

STREET BLOCK(S) Beecher Street 100, 300 Boyden Street 300 Briggs Street 100 Cook Avenue 100 Gertrude Street 200, 300 Green Street 100, 200, 300 Grumbach Avenue 100, 200 Hastings Place 100 Helen Street 100, 200 Hickory Street 600, 700 Hier Avenue 100, 200 Highland Street 800, 900 Mariposa Street 100 Melrose Avenue 100, 200, 300 Mooney Avenue 100 North Collingwood Avenue 100 North Edwards Avenue 100 Rigi Avenue 100 Woodruff Avenue 100, 200, 300

NORTHWEST

STREET BLOCK(S) Butternut Street 1600, 1700, 1800 Apple Street 300 Bear Street 400, 500 Bryant Avenue 100, 200, 300 , 400, 500 Carbon Street 100, 200, 300 , 400, 500 First North Street 200, 300 Kenwood Avenue 100, 200, 300 Kuhl Avenue 100 Lilac Street 100, 200 Lodi Street 2000 Malverne Drive 100 Nelson Street 100 Park Avenue 500, 600, 700, 8000 Steuben Street 100 Tennyson Avenue 100, 200, 300 , 400, 500 Whittier Avenue 100, 200, 300 , 400, 500 Willis Avenue 600

SOUTHEAST

STREET BLOCK(S) Ackerman Avenue 700, 800, 900, 1000 Ashworth Place 100, 200 Avondale Place 100 Clarendon Street 100, 200, 300 , 400, 500, 600, 700 Clarke Street 100 Comstock Avenue 100, 200, 300 , 400 Dell Street 100 Ellis Street 200, 300, 400 Janet Drive 100 Lancaster Avenue 600, 700 Lexington Avenue 200, 300 Livingston Avenue 600 Lorraine Avenue 100 North Lorraine Avenue 100 Madison Street 1300, 1400 Maryland Avenue 600, 700 Redfield Place 100 Roosevelt Avenue 100 Sumner Avenue 600 Trinity Place 100 Westcott Street 800, 900, 1000, 1100 Westmoreland Avenue 500, 600, 700, 800

SOUTHWEST