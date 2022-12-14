SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor, Ben Walsh, has announced that new tools and technologies will be readily available to the city of Syracuse’s staff and residents for when the snow falls.
“New, forward-thinking snow operations technology and a modernized fleet of vehicles allow Department of Public Works (DPW) to deliver services more safely and efficiently. Improved resources on snow management help residents stay safe and monitor real-time snow removal operations,” said the Mayor’s office.
With a good chunk of snow about to touch down in Syracuse within the next few days, the city has enforced a list of priority parking areas where police will be looking out for illegally parked cars that may block plows from clearing the roads.
You can find that list HERE.
“Being one of the snowiest cities in America means we have to stay on the cutting edge of snow removal,” said Mayor Walsh. “We are proud that each year we have taken steps to not only modernize our operations, but also put them in a more sustainable position so they can continue for years to come.”
According to the Mayor’s office, the Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) has now advanced their snow removal methods with a new way to navigate snow routes. The new tool creates turn-by-turn navigation on devices in the plows to help guide drive through their routes. This will aid in efficiency and safety.
Furthermore, the DPW will use the data collected from the device to help “optimize routes throughout the season and for future seasons.”
Another advancement being made to operations is a revitalization of the city’s fleet of snowplows, which has been going on over the last three years.
Back in December of 2019, over 50 percent of the DPW’s fleet of 10-wheelers were over 10 years old. Now, there is only one 10-wheeler left among the city’s fleet that is over eight years old.
“This fleet is newer and less heavy on resources,” said Chief Operating Officer Corey Dunham. “Investing in our fleet ensures we’re equipped with efficient and effective tools to meet the demands of the season.”
The City is also reminding residents of their role in keeping snow removal efficient and effective around the city this winter.
If you follow the odd-even parking, residents will be able to ensure that they are not blocking plows from doing their job, thus, no ticket.
However, to help this ongoing issue, the Syracuse Police Department (SPD) will be tightening up on the enforcement of ticketing and towing, especially “on priority enforcement streets identified as having high rates of illegal parking,” according to SPD.
SPD used last years data from illegally parked cars to figure out and crack down on them for this season.
Residents are encouraged to visit the city of Syracuse’s website to find all the information they need to navigate winter.
The site includes:
- Map and list of supplemental sidewalk snow removal routes
- Live street and sidewalk plow maps to monitor the City’s snow removal operations in real-time
- Tips and best practices for managing your home and traveling safely in winter
Full list of priority parking enforcement streets below:
NORTHEAST
|STREET
|BLOCK(S)
|Beecher Street
|100, 300
|Boyden Street
|300
|Briggs Street
|100
|Cook Avenue
|100
|Gertrude Street
|200, 300
|Green Street
|100, 200, 300
|Grumbach Avenue
|100, 200
|Hastings Place
|100
|Helen Street
|100, 200
|Hickory Street
|600, 700
|Hier Avenue
|100, 200
|Highland Street
|800, 900
|Mariposa Street
|100
|Melrose Avenue
|100, 200, 300
|Mooney Avenue
|100
|North Collingwood Avenue
|100
|North Edwards Avenue
|100
|Rigi Avenue
|100
|Woodruff Avenue
|100, 200, 300
NORTHWEST
|STREET
|BLOCK(S)
|Butternut Street
|1600, 1700, 1800
|Apple Street
|300
|Bear Street
|400, 500
|Bryant Avenue
|100, 200, 300 , 400, 500
|Carbon Street
|100, 200, 300 , 400, 500
|First North Street
|200, 300
|Kenwood Avenue
|100, 200, 300
|Kuhl Avenue
|100
|Lilac Street
|100, 200
|Lodi Street
|2000
|Malverne Drive
|100
|Nelson Street
|100
|Park Avenue
|500, 600, 700, 8000
|Steuben Street
|100
|Tennyson Avenue
|100, 200, 300 , 400, 500
|Whittier Avenue
|100, 200, 300 , 400, 500
|Willis Avenue
|600
SOUTHEAST
|STREET
|BLOCK(S)
|Ackerman Avenue
|700, 800, 900, 1000
|Ashworth Place
|100, 200
|Avondale Place
|100
|Clarendon Street
|100, 200, 300 , 400, 500, 600, 700
|Clarke Street
|100
|Comstock Avenue
|100, 200, 300 , 400
|Dell Street
|100
|Ellis Street
|200, 300, 400
|Janet Drive
|100
|Lancaster Avenue
|600, 700
|Lexington Avenue
|200, 300
|Livingston Avenue
|600
|Lorraine Avenue
|100
|North Lorraine Avenue
|100
|Madison Street
|1300, 1400
|Maryland Avenue
|600, 700
|Redfield Place
|100
|Roosevelt Avenue
|100
|Sumner Avenue
|600
|Trinity Place
|100
|Westcott Street
|800, 900, 1000, 1100
|Westmoreland Avenue
|500, 600, 700, 800
SOUTHWEST
|STREET
|BLOCK(S)
|Columbia Avenue
|100, 200
|Craddock Street
|100, 200, 300 , 400
|Gordon Avenue
|100, 200
|Grant Avenue
|100, 200, 300 , 400, 500
|Page Avenue
|100
|Reed Avenue
|100
|Rider Avenue
|100
|Stinard Avenue
|300
|Stolp Avenue
|400, 500
|Summit Avenue
|600, 700
|West Borden Avenue
|100, 200
|West Colvin Street
|100, 200, 300 , 400, 500, 600, 700
|West Colvin Street
|1600, 1700, 1800
|Will Avenue
|100
|Wolcott Avenue
|100, 200