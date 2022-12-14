SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor, Ben Walsh, has announced that new tools and technologies will be readily available to the city of Syracuse’s staff and residents for when the snow falls.

“New, forward-thinking snow operations technology and a modernized fleet of vehicles allow Department of Public Works (DPW) to deliver services more safely and efficiently. Improved resources on snow management help residents stay safe and monitor real-time snow removal operations,” said the Mayor’s office.

With a good chunk of snow about to touch down in Syracuse within the next few days, the city has enforced a list of priority parking areas where police will be looking out for illegally parked cars that may block plows from clearing the roads.

“Being one of the snowiest cities in America means we have to stay on the cutting edge of snow removal,” said Mayor Walsh. “We are proud that each year we have taken steps to not only modernize our operations, but also put them in a more sustainable position so they can continue for years to come.”

According to the Mayor’s office, the Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) has now advanced their snow removal methods with a new way to navigate snow routes. The new tool creates turn-by-turn navigation on devices in the plows to help guide drive through their routes. This will aid in efficiency and safety.

Furthermore, the DPW will use the data collected from the device to help “optimize routes throughout the season and for future seasons.”

Another advancement being made to operations is a revitalization of the city’s fleet of snowplows, which has been going on over the last three years.

Back in December of 2019, over 50 percent of the DPW’s fleet of 10-wheelers were over 10 years old. Now, there is only one 10-wheeler left among the city’s fleet that is over eight years old.

“This fleet is newer and less heavy on resources,” said Chief Operating Officer Corey Dunham. “Investing in our fleet ensures we’re equipped with efficient and effective tools to meet the demands of the season.”

The City is also reminding residents of their role in keeping snow removal efficient and effective around the city this winter.

If you follow the odd-even parking, residents will be able to ensure that they are not blocking plows from doing their job, thus, no ticket.

However, to help this ongoing issue, the Syracuse Police Department (SPD) will be tightening up on the enforcement of ticketing and towing, especially “on priority enforcement streets identified as having high rates of illegal parking,” according to SPD.

SPD used last years data from illegally parked cars to figure out and crack down on them for this season.

Residents are encouraged to visit the city of Syracuse’s website to find all the information they need to navigate winter.

The site includes:

  • Map and list of supplemental sidewalk snow removal routes
  • Live street and sidewalk plow maps to monitor the City’s snow removal operations in real-time
  • Tips and best practices for managing your home and traveling safely in winter

Full list of priority parking enforcement streets below:

NORTHEAST

STREETBLOCK(S)
Beecher Street100, 300
Boyden Street300
Briggs Street100
Cook Avenue100
Gertrude Street200, 300
Green Street100, 200, 300
Grumbach Avenue100, 200
Hastings Place100
Helen Street100, 200
Hickory Street600, 700
Hier Avenue100, 200
Highland Street800, 900
Mariposa Street100
Melrose Avenue100, 200, 300
Mooney Avenue100
North Collingwood Avenue100
North Edwards Avenue100
Rigi Avenue100
Woodruff Avenue100, 200, 300

NORTHWEST

STREETBLOCK(S)
Butternut Street1600, 1700, 1800
Apple Street300
Bear Street400, 500
Bryant Avenue100, 200, 300 , 400, 500
Carbon Street100, 200, 300 , 400, 500
First North Street200, 300
Kenwood Avenue100, 200, 300
Kuhl Avenue100
Lilac Street100, 200
Lodi Street2000
Malverne Drive100
Nelson Street100
Park Avenue500, 600, 700, 8000
Steuben Street100
Tennyson Avenue100, 200, 300 , 400, 500
Whittier Avenue100, 200, 300 , 400, 500
Willis Avenue600

SOUTHEAST

STREETBLOCK(S)
Ackerman Avenue700, 800, 900, 1000
Ashworth Place100, 200
Avondale Place100
Clarendon Street100, 200, 300 , 400, 500, 600, 700
Clarke Street100
Comstock Avenue100, 200, 300 , 400
Dell Street100
Ellis Street200, 300, 400
Janet Drive100
Lancaster Avenue600, 700
Lexington Avenue200, 300
Livingston Avenue600
Lorraine Avenue100
North Lorraine Avenue100
Madison Street1300, 1400
Maryland Avenue600, 700
Redfield Place100
Roosevelt Avenue100
Sumner Avenue600
Trinity Place100
Westcott Street800, 900, 1000, 1100
Westmoreland Avenue500, 600, 700, 800

SOUTHWEST

STREETBLOCK(S)
Columbia Avenue100, 200
Craddock Street100, 200, 300 , 400
Gordon Avenue100, 200
Grant Avenue100, 200, 300 , 400, 500
Page Avenue100
Reed Avenue100
Rider Avenue100
Stinard Avenue300
Stolp Avenue400, 500
Summit Avenue600, 700
West Borden Avenue100, 200
West Colvin Street100, 200, 300 , 400, 500, 600, 700
West Colvin Street1600, 1700, 1800
Will Avenue100
Wolcott Avenue100, 200