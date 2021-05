SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse creation is taking home the title of “Best Burger” in New York State, again.

Ale ‘n Angus Pub won with its ‘Hot n’ Smokey Candied Bacon Burger”. This isn’t the restaurant’s first time as champion, after winning in 2012, 2013, 2018 and 2019.

This honor was awarded by the New York Beef Council. Baldwinsville’s Angry Garlic was also a top-four finalist.