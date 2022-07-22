(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse is celebrating Puerto Rican culture and tradition this weekend in Liverpool with the Puerto Rican Festival of Syracuse.

Jesus Rolon and Jossette Burgos-Jackson bring a “taste” of what this weekend’s beach party has to offer.

Along with food trucks, drinks, live music, dancing, and activities for the kids, the festival is crowning the first-ever queen, deeming one young woman with the responsibility of leading the next year of events.

Jossette Burgos-Jackson highlighted some of the traditional Puerto Rican cuisine that can be found at the festival, such as empanadas and honey garlic chicken wings.

The festival also serves to promote and educate the children and community about traditional Puerto Rican culture.

According to Jossette, the people of the festival and Puerto Rican culture “know how to party.” This is a great event to get to know your neighbors and celebrate the diversity and beauty of different cultures in our own community.

The Puerto Rican festival is happening tomorrow from 3-8 pm at Sharkey’s Event Center in Liverpool, NY.

For more information, visit their Facebook page @PuertoRicanFestivalSyracuseNY.