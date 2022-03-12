SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A recent study ranked Syracuse, New York the 9th most Irish city in America.

According to LawnStarter, they ranked the 200 biggest United States cities to find the ones with the most Irish spirit. They compared the percentage of the Irish population, amount of Irish restaurants and pubs, St. Patrick’s Day and other Irish cultural events in each city, and the number of Irish cultural groups and organizations.

Based on the categories, Boston, Massachusetts was ranked first with a score of 54.66, and Chicago, Illinois was ranked second with a score of 54.01. New York, New York was ranked third with an overall score of 52.22.

Syracuse, New York was ranked ninth overall out of the 200 cities with a score of 41.66. Specifically, the city was ranked fifth in terms of the Irish population and 29th for community rank which accounts for Irish cultural groups, and local and state Irish organizations located within the City.

Additionally, the city was 33rd regarding Irish cuisine in the city and 103rd for Irish events. Despite the rating, Syracuse offers multiple Irish-focused events each year that residents are invited to attend.

Each year a St. Patrick’s day parade takes place in downtown Syracuse and many local businesses join in the celebration. The event features Irish dancing, food, drinks, live music, and lots of green.

Another Irish staple of the city is Colemans Irish pub. The restaurant serves Irish food and drinks as well as participates in the annual “Green Beer Sunday” where they serve green beer to customers in honor of the holiday.

The Oncenter Civic Center Theatre also offers Irish-themed events. In 2022 the Theatre is presenting “Riverdance” on April 5. The performance showcases the music through energy-filled Irish and international dance.

More Irish and St. Patrick’s Day events in Syracuse and in the surrounding areas can be found here. The full list of cities ranked based on how Irish they are can be found here.