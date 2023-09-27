SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s officially fall and spooky season, which means there’s only a short time left before Halloween.

Halloween is the spookiest time of the year, and with that being said, Syracuse has been ranked amongst the top ten cities in the U.S. to have ghosts.

According to UpgradedPoints’ new study, Syracuse is the fourth best city to be a ghost, or to have ghosts, based on its number of cemeteries and even reported ghost sightings.

Syracuse ranks as the fourth-best city for ghosts

Courtesy of Upgraded Points

“For ghosts interested in trending on the spectral social media, Syracuse, New York, is the place to be,” stated Upgraded Points.

Courtesy of Upgraded Points

According to the study, Syracuse comes in with an above-average overall search interest for ghosts of 62 out of 100. When looking at that, plus the graves-per-person ratio of 1.5 and 24.2% of homes being built before 1940, Syracuse offers a long history of potential haunting activities.

Syracuse also ranked the third highest city with a ghostly environment with a score of 40.47 taken from ranking factors including the cemeteries per 100K people, graves per person, median age of buildings, percent of houses built before 1940, and percent of vacant housing units.

“If Ghosts had a Tripadvisor, Syracuse would be rated five stars for “Ambiance” and “Historical Significance,” stated Upgraded Points.

Methodology

In their methodology, Upgraded Points dug deep, looking at the number of cemeteries, the graves-to-person ratio, reported ghost sightings and the historical richness of cities. Then they crunched the eerie numbers to find out where you’re most likely to bump into a phantom on the prowl.