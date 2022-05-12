SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite Microsoft putting plans to build a “tech hub” in Syracuse on hold, help is still on the way for neighbors, to the tune of $500,000.

The Skills for Jobs and Livelihoods Grant from Microsoft Philanthropies will teach neighbors different levels of digital skills to help them gain access to careers where knowledge of that software is required.

Syracuse Director of Strategic Initiatives Jen Tifft said that it is becoming more and more common that your job, or the job you will be applying to, will require some form of digital literacy.

“You still have to apply for many jobs online, only now you still have to interview for jobs online,” she said, “You may have to do training online. All of those things, I think, are just here to stay across industries, across job types.”

The city is planning to allocate those funds by putting them towards their existing programs aimed to help low-income neighborhoods and communities of color.

“It’s less about creating brand new programs and more about creating additive opportunity, so we can hopefully get even more people into the pipeline.”

Tift says the ability to partner with a company like Microsoft will open up opportunities for so many.

“I’m sure everyone appreciates, a company like Microsoft, with their global breadth and their focus on really leveling the playing field for individuals, kind of recognizing that all jobs in the future are going to have some amount of technology involved in them.”