SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After years of planning, the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA) is expected to announce its new police force at Hancock International Airport on Monday morning.

Since 2012, Syracuse Police officers have patrolled the airport, but now the SRAA will have control over operating its own police force.

The transition of departments has been in the works for a while. Plans to proceed with the new police force got the green light after a bill passed the state legislature and was then signed off by Governor Kathy Hochul.

If you’re traveling through Hancock International Airport, you’ll most likely only notice a difference in uniform.

Syracuse Police Officers will no longer be on site, but rest assured, officers with the airport’s police force will hold the same law enforcement qualifications and responsibilities.

The original hope was to have New York State Police officers patrol the airport, but that could change dependent on Monday’s announcement. However, SRAA officers will be able to use force and make any arrests if necessary.

Last summer, NewsChannel 9 spoke with the executive director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, Jason Terreri, when plans were still in progress.

He highlighted that this new department will give Hancock International Airport a consistent number of officers on site and more flexibility with keeping travelers and employees safe at all times.

“To create a little bit more consistency, a little bit more command and control over the facility. We’re getting very busy, and so to be able to have a little bit more flexibility in our law enforcement and security posture, that’s going to become important, as well as the same officers here at the airport who will then start to get very familiar with our facility, our process, and then if something were out of place, they would notice it.” JASON TERRERI, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, SYRACUSE REGIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY

Monday’s announcement is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri, Senator John Mannion, Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli, and Airport Police Chief, Mark Werbeck, will be in attendance.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 9 online and on the air for updates as we get them.