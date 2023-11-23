SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Patricia and Antonio joined a room filled with others who’ve grappled with poverty, loneliness, or addiction, but today, they are family as the Syracuse Rescue Mission celebrated their signature Thanksgiving feast on Nov. 23.

It was a full circle moment for the two of them as they were grateful to be sharing a meal after so many years filled with hard struggles.

“This is the first time I’ve ever had to ask for help or anything like that. I can’t thank anyone more than God because life is waves. You have to take your falls with your gains,” Antonio said.

“I came back for a reason. I need help like anyone else,” Patricia said. “You go backwards, you come back forwards. You fall down, you get back up.”

The Thanksgiving dinner at the Rescue Mission is also a tradition for the many volunteers who want to share a kind word and gratitude.

“I wanted my family to understand that they have a lot of blessings and some folks don’t.” Matt, one of the volunteers, said. “And they needed to see that and understand that there is another side they are not exposed to, so we have been doing this as a family for 15 years now.”

Families gave thanks, and those on the receiving end, like Antonio, felt the love.

