Syracuse Rescue Mission serves up Thanksgiving by delivering thousands of meals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping an annual Thanksgiving tradition, as the Rescue Mission is getting ready to head out the door in a few hours to deliver 2,000 meals to those in the community who need one.

Volunteers at the Rescue Mission are going door-to-door with meals filled with stuffing, turkey, mashed potatoes and all the fixins!

People who stay in the shelter can eat there, but because of COVID-19 volunteers are delivering many of the meals directly to people in need to ensure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.