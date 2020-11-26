Syracuse Rescue Mission serves up Thanksgiving by delivering thousands of meals

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping an annual Thanksgiving tradition, as the Rescue Mission is getting ready to head out the door in a few hours to deliver 2,000 meals to those in the community who need one. 

Volunteers at the Rescue Mission are going door-to-door with meals filled with stuffing, turkey, mashed potatoes and all the fixins! 

People who stay in the shelter can eat there, but because of COVID-19 volunteers are delivering many of the meals directly to people in need to ensure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected