SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Velocity Clinical Research, a global research center, is expanding its Syracuse operation and moving to a larger building in East Syracuse.

Velocity Clinical Research in Syracuse was formerly known as Clarity Clinical Research until 2021 when Velocity acquired Clarity. The group previously operated on Kirkville Road by Bishop Grimes High School but now works out of 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse.

The clinical research company conducts clinical trials for a variety of therapeutic areas, such as diabetes, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and memory loss. Clinical Site Director Kristen Stebbins says, “Clinical trials cannot get anywhere without volunteers that are participating… they’re definitely helping people in the future as they help us test and learn about these new medications.”

Since Clarity Clinical Research joined Velocity Clinical Research, the number of staff has doubled and the number of clinical trials available to Central New Yorkers has tripled.

You can volunteer for a clinical trial through the Velocity Clinical Research website. The company will reach out to you if you’re a good fit for any of their studies.