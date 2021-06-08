Syracuse resident, Bethaida “Bea” Gonzalez, confirmed to NYPA Board

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bethaida “Bea” Gonzalez, a Syracuse resident, has been confirmed as a new member of the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees and the Canal Corporation Board of Directors.

She becomes the first Latina to serve on the NYPA board.

After years in education, most recently serving as Vice President for Community Engagement for Syracuse University, Gonzalez was nominated by Governor Andrew Cuomo to fill the vacated 2019 seat.

“I am excited to work alongside the NYPA Board of Trustees and the Power Authority’s leadership to continue to support New York State in its transition to a clean energy economy. It is critical for New York to rebound safely from this pandemic and NYPA will be a key driver in supporting businesses around the state with affordable, clean power so that they can invest and create jobs. I thank the Governor for this opportunity,” Gonzalez said.

From 2007-15, Gonzalez served as SU’s Dean of the University College.

“Mrs. Gonzalez is a proven leader and will be a tremendous asset for NYPA and New York State as we work together toward achieving the state’s ambitious clean energy goals,” says NYPA Chairman John R. Koelmel. “On behalf of my fellow NYPA trustees, I am pleased to welcome her to serve on the NYPA Board of Trustees.”

Bethaida Gonzalez was also appointed by the New York State Senate yesterday to serve on the boards of the Central New York State Park, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Commission and the New York State Housing Finance Agency.