SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) shared a press release on Friday morning addressing pickup delays that have plagued the city since January.

The DPW says that they continue to face recycling delays as supply chain disruptions have worsened their shortage of sanitation trucks. The City of Syracuse adds that while they expect recycling pickups to return on time later this spring, residents are still being asked to leave their recycling and trash out on their assigned day. The DPW says that “if possible, residents are asked to secure recyclables in bins to reduce blowing of litter.”