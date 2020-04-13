Live Now
Daily White House briefing
Syracuse residents asked to wait to set out recycling bins due to high winds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Syracuse residents are being asked to set out their recycling bins in the morning and avoid putting them out overnight due to high winds.

Residents should set out their recyclables as close to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14 as possible.

Winds of up to 60 miles per hour are expected in certain areas of Central New York from Monday night into Tuesday, prompting the request.

If residents are unable to set out bins at this time, they are asked to wait until the following week to place recycling bins out to prevent litter from being blown into the streets.

