Syracuse residents can learn more about lead ordinance at Feb. 12 meeting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In two weeks, neighbors in the City of Syracuse will have the chance to learn more about the upcoming lead ordinance.

A public hearing is set to be held on Wednesday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers.

The ordinance would take a new proactive approach to detecting and alleviating lead. Currently, the city learns of a child being poisoned and then try to find the source of the lead.

With this lead ordinance, crews would come into the home and dust wipe for lead detection before any cases of lead poisoning are even reported.

