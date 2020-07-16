Syracuse responds to ‘People’s Agenda for Police Reform’; Mayor agrees with 7 of the 9 requests

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and the City of Syracuse responded to the “People’s Agenda for Police Reform” on Thursday, and the city agreed with many of the group’s demands, with some clarifications.

After the unjust killing of George Floyd in May, the Black Lives Matter movement picked up steam across the country, demanding change, especially within police forces.

In Syracuse, it was no different. Many groups protested throughout the streets of Syracuse and two weeks ago, the group established a list of demands they would like to see happen within the Syracuse Police Department.

On Thursday, Walsh responded to those demands, agreeing with seven of the nine demands and deferring to different authorities on two of the demands.

In two cases, the administration indicated it must defer the demands to the appropriate government entity. The Citizen Review Board was established and is overseen by the Syracuse Common Council. School Resource Officers are under the jurisdiction of the Syracuse City School District.

For the past two and a half years, enhancing police accountability and improving police-community relations has been an urgent priority for my administration. We have engaged in an open and inclusive way at every stage of our work, and we are doing so again. Working with Chief Buckner, we’ve outlined a platform for accountability to the community and a clear foundation for continued progress. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

Included in the document is also a timeline for when each demand will be met.

The full demands from the “People’s Agenda for Police Reform” and the city’s detailed response to each demand, can be read below:

The “People’s Agenda for Police Reform” gathered outside City Hall on Thursday evening to respond to the city’s decision.