Syracuse restaurant delivers fresh food from local farmers amid COVID-19 crisis

A Syracuse restaurant is stepping in to help local farmers who are struggling to keep their businesses afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.

Eden is located in the heart of Syracuse’s Hanover Square and is committed to local farmers. They typically offer wood-fired cuisine, most of it sourced locally. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Rich Strub, the chef and partner at Eden, and Mark Pawliw, owner of Farm to Fork 101, are bringing fresh meat and produce right to your doorstep.

They are creating food boxes filled with fresh and local products they pick up from farms across Central New York each week.

“We are calling it a New York State Farmers box, where you get a vegetable box or protein box or both and then you can add on a bunch of different things, like this week we have spinach, honey, goat cheese, milk, eggs,” Pawliw said.

They also have coffee and other items from local shops and restaurants. After a consumer orders their bag, Eden has a delivery team that does contactless delivery and will drop it off to the consumer.

This effort is aimed at connecting local farmers with consumers. Those connections are more important than ever, as farmers statewide are suffering huge financial losses because of the coronavirus.

“It has cut into their business because they aren’t selling to the restaurants that they normally would be, so we are trying to stream-line that process to get it to people who want it,” said Strub.

If you are interested in learning more about the boxes or you want to purchase a box, click here.

