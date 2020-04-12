Syracuse restaurant serves up free Easter meals for first responders and families

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While many businesses and jobs have been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers and first responders are more important than ever, and their work sure doesn’t stop.

That’s why Joey’s Italian Restaurant in Carrier Circle is giving back to those who give to our community every day.

“This is a huge strain off of our shoulders to not have to worry about cooking, even if it’s just one dinner,” Nikki Amon said.

Amon’s wife, Autumn, is a nurse at Upstate University Hospital, and she’s one of many who have been working on the front lines of the COVID-19 virus. But with the help from Joey’s Italian, their Easter meal is one less thing the couple needs to stress over.

Barbara and Jean are the women running in and out of Joey’s, placing the food in the cars! Their energy is infectious and they are SO happy to be here today. 🙌🏼💕#LocalSYR #SYR@NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/pPIJAE3p6P — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) April 12, 2020

“She saw it on Facebook. We’ve actually been here and had the best experience and the food was really good as well. So, when she saw it she was very excited. She was like ‘oh my God look,” Amon explained.

It started with one Facebook post, and within 2 short hours, Joey’s Italian Restaurant had a full list of signups.

Doctors, nurses, firefighters, police and sheriffs deputies, some even coming from as far away as Utica.

“A lot of nurses or first responders are working 15-20 hours a day. They don’t have time to cook for their families. So, we just decided let’s just go and provide 200 free meals,” said Richard DeCuffa, General Manager of Joey’s Italian Restaurant.

“Our respect and our gratitude go out to you. We are so grateful to do this for you,” explained Joe DeCuffa, Owner of Joey’s Italian Restaurant.

A free meal with an even greater meaning. Joey’s taking care of those who will always take care of us.

“Just to be able to give back to people in such a horrific time. Just to give them a little something for them and their families, it makes me very prideful,” Richard DeCuffa said.

“We’re all struggling so to see them giving back is just inspirational, really. I think that everybody should be working as hard as Joey’s, but they’re doing this out of the kindness of their heart, and I think if we all would do something out of the goodness of our hearts, the world would be in a good place,” said Nikki Amon.

Taking care of those who never fail to take care of us. Even though Joey’s Italian spearheaded this idea, they said the couldn’t do it alone! Big Mama’s Cheesecakes, Recess Coffee, Andy’s Produce and the Community Bakery helped with the meals too.

