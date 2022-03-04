SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether it’s a deal on lunch, dinner, or dessert, you can find it at more than 50 locally-owned restaurants in Syracuse as part of Downtown Syracuse Dining Weeks.

“This week so far has been really good. We were closed Monday, so we didn’t see the uptick until Tuesday. We had a lot of people come in for our whitefish tuna we have,” says Sophia Hutchens.

Something water street bagel doesn’t normally offer.

“People were really excited to see it back on our menu and part of dining week as well,” says Hutchens.

The lunch list goes on at Water Street Bagel. The event is something Water Street Bagel was a part of last year, and although they faced some challenges, they are glad to be back.

“These two weeks provide us with the opportunity to better serve our community in the sense of providing something that we aren’t normally used to providing. We’re really big on that here. We were able to stay open during the pandemic and serve that sense,” says Hutchens.

Over at Salt City Market, you can enjoy lunch while also saving a few bucks at Mamma Hai and try a Vietnamese sandwich.

“My focus is to mostly get people to understand what a Vietnamese banh mi is, what it consists of, and we make our own cold cuts,” says Ngoc Huynh, owner of Mamma Hai.

Although Mamma Hai faced some pandemic-related challenges, they are happy to be part of the two-week event.

From now until March 13, people can indulge in three-course lunches for only $15.00 and three-course dinners for $35.00 or less.