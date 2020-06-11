Live Now
Syracuse Police Chief holds presser on early morning shooting that involved police officer

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Syracuse restaurants no longer need to pay for sidewalk seating permits

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the weather warms up and restaurants start to expand their services, business owners in the City of Syracuse will not have to pay a fee to get a permit for sidewalk seating.

This is an effort by the city to allow more restaurants to be able to feed customers outside safely. The city says business owners will still need a permit for sidewalk seating, but you won’t have to pay to get one. 

If you’re looking to apply, call the Permit Office for Right-of-Way Permits at 315-448-4714.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected