Syracuse restaurants no longer need to pay for sidewalk seating permits

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the weather warms up and restaurants start to expand their services, business owners in the City of Syracuse will not have to pay a fee to get a permit for sidewalk seating.

This is an effort by the city to allow more restaurants to be able to feed customers outside safely. The city says business owners will still need a permit for sidewalk seating, but you won’t have to pay to get one.

If you’re looking to apply, call the Permit Office for Right-of-Way Permits at 315-448-4714.

