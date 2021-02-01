Syracuse Restaurants offering ‘Delicious Downtown Deals’ through month of February

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Downtown Syracuse restaurants are serving up specials during the month of February in the first-ever “Delicious Downtown Deals” promotion.

43 restaurants in the downtown Syracuse area, including five new restaurants in the Salt City Market.

“Right now, there is an exciting energy in our community as we continue to show our love for our local restaurants, retailers, and the cultural institutions that make this city center so special,” said Merike Treier, executive director of the Downtown Committee of Syracuse. “We plan to hold the traditional Dining Weeks promotion later this year, but we didn’t want to miss out on celebrating the flavors that so many have come to look forward to each year around this time. We hope you’ll visit your favorite restaurants – and discover new ones – in whatever ways you and your families are most comfortable with. Enjoy dining in, curbside pick-up, and/or takeout!”

Deals and specials vary at each business. Some restaurants are offering package deals that include fun pairing for $20.21 Others are offering 3-course lunches and dinners at fixed price points.

Guests can also pick up a “Meal and a Museum” deal at the restaurants to visit any of the four museums participating in the February fun.

10% off Onondaga Historical Association’s Gift Gallery

10% off Erie Canal Museum Gift Shop

One free admission to the Museum of Science and Technology

One free admission to the Everson Museum of Art

Encouraging patrons to participate, the Downtown Committee is also hosting a Passport Promotion Contest. Community members earn a sticker from each restaurant they purchase a deal. For every 7 stickers a diner receives, they’ll get one entry into a drawing.

To view deals and learn more about the contest, visit DowntownSyracuse.com. “Delicious Downtown Deals” runs through Sunday, February 28.