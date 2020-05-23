Syracuse Roman Catholic Bishop allows public Masses to resume with restrictions next weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Roman Catholic Bishop announced on Saturday public Masses could resume on May 30 under special guidelines.

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia said in a press release that public Masses would resume on the Solemnity of Pentecost, on the evening of Saturday, May 30.

Bishop Lucia says Masses inside the church can not have more than ten people, and Masses in a parking lot must be held at half capacity and people must remain in their cars.

The Bishop expects the capacity for Masses to increase in the coming weeks, and said he will update the public when that happens.

Public Masses can only happen if the church is following a specific set of guidelines set by the diocese. All materials needed for a church in the diocese to hold a Mass is available here.

Bishop Lucia said some parishes in the diocese may not be able to open on Saturday. All churches must submit the Requirements for the Resumption of Public Worship: Parish Pandemic Form and have it approved by the diocese before resuming public Mass.

