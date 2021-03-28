Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese hosts in-person Holy Week services, but what are the changes?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s Holy Week, and religious celebrations are looking more lively this year compared to last.

It’s the most sacred time of year for those of Christian faith. For the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese, last year at this time, all churches were empty because of the pandemic.

However, this year, pews across the parishes will be filled with members of the congregation.

Of course. I’m excited because this means this is my first public Holy Week in Syracuse! Last year, would have been my first Holy Week, and I had to do everything just with under 10 people in the church. So, I’m excited that I’m going to be able to have a congregation and be able to do the rights with the people participating. Bishop Douglas J. Lucia, Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese

Palm Sunday kicks off Holy Week, but because of the pandemic, distribution of palms is different.

Instead of palms being distributed, members of the church simply pick them up at a table after they’ve been blessed.

Other changes include Holy Thursday and Good Friday. This year, there will be no washing of the feet to commemorate the last supper on Holy Thursday. On Good Friday, the veneration will consist of either a bow or genuflection, rather than people kissing the cross.

“We’ve been blessed that we’ve been very safe in our gatherings and we say it is because of our safety protocols that we’ve been using,” – Bishop Douglas J. Lucia

While there’s a change in traditions, Bishop Lucia says the meaning of Holy Week will always remain the same.

“To me, a great image for all the people this year is that the God who leads us into that promised land, the God who has been leading us out of the oppression of this pandemic into a future, as one of the prophets would say, prophet Jeremiah, a future full of hope. So, for me, what I find this week is something very hopeful,” Bishop Lucia explained.

A reason for all of us to keep the faith as we continue to navigate life during this pandemic.

