Syracuse salon owner prepares for Phase Three reopening

(WSYR-TV) — Ready to get your nails done, dine-in or get a massage? Central New York is inching closer to Phase Three reopening, which focuses on personal care and indoor dining.
Tiffany Schechter thought she would be opening two weeks ago. The night before Phase Two was set to open, she found out her eyelash and makeup services weren’t part of that phase.
“As I am driving home my phone is buzzing and I am like ‘What? Are you kidding?’ It just didn’t give us enough time,” said Schechter.
Now, she knows that she is in Phase Three along with businesses such as tattoo and piercing facilities, massage therapy and spas.
Many of the guidelines will mirror those of salons and barber shops.
Plenty of personal protective equipment along with only one client at a time. The waiting room is off-limits as well.
She can do eyelashes, but makeup, which is a big part of her business, is now allowed under Phase Three.
There has yet to be a formal announcement for Phase Three in Central New York, but Schecter said a representative from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office told her to be ready to go on Monday, June 15.
