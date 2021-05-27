Syracuse school collects over 3,700 diapers to donate to CNY Diaper Bank

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, students, faculty and staff of Syracuse Academy of Science and Citizenship Elementary held a diaper drive and collected over 3,700 diapers for needy families in the community.











The diapers were donated to the CNY Diaper Bank, which distributes free diapers to families at local food pantries, childcare centers, social service agencies, and shelters.

According to their website, the CNY Diaper Bank’s mission is “To ensure that all CNY families have access to an adequate supply of diapers for their babies and toddlers, and to build awareness in our community that diapers are a basic human need not being met for all children.”