Syracuse School District students given extra gallons of milk to help feed family

(WSYR-TV) — With schools and restaurants closed, dairy farmers are struggling to sell their milk.

This has promoted a ton of giveaways across Central New York and other parts of the country.

On Friday, students in the Syracuse School District were able to pick up their meals and get extra gallons of milk to help feed the whole family.

“Obviously, we have the milk and also to support the communities that have the milk and depend on us. And we depend on them through the year, day in and day out,” said Paul Vanlieshout, a Verona dairy farm. “If we can do something good for the community, to give back, then that’s satisfying for us.”

He said that over 150,000 gallons of milk have been donated locally to families.