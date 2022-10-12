SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A school psychologist at Salem Hyde Elementary in Syracuse, who is also the former head coach for the girl’s swim team at Christian Brothers Academy, is charged with sexual abuse in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office confirms to NewsChannel 9 that 58-year-old Elizabeth Tucker-Schultz Friday, October 7 was charged with one misdemeanor count of sexual abuse. Schultz was ticketed and is due back in Fleming town court next week.

The sheriff says the victim is not connected to either district she worked for.

A Syracuse City School district spokesperson tells NewsChannel 9 that Tucker-Schultz has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

CBA families were informed that Tucker-Schultz was fired from the district.