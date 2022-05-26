SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As someone who has worked as a school psychologist for over 30 years and , more importantly, has two daughters of his own, the events in Texas gave reason for Dr. Michael Gilbert to, “check in with myself first.”

“It hurts, though,” he said, “Because you want what young kids are out there right now that are on a similar path.”

The news came on the same day that a 13-year-old at Edward Smith Elementary School was discovered with a handgun. It was a sign that gun violence is a problem everywhere.

“A lot of our kids, they hear shots in their neighborhoods. They have a family member who was shot or killed through gun violence. They know somebody. They have a friend of the family. So a lot of our community has been touched by gun violence, but it’s an ongoing thing.”

What is most difficult about a situation like this, is the adults in a school setting need just as much time to process the events as the children do.

“Some of our students are kind of tuned into things that are happening in the world. Some are less. So you have to kind of look at that individually.”

“I think making sure that the adults are having some opportunity to process it so that they can be available to kids in a way that’s going to be supportive and caring is important.”

Gilbert says there are a lot of emotions surrounding this, especially for a mental health professional like himself.

“You feel angry, but also compassionate,” he said,

“I wonder again, in my in my field, I wonder what led this individual to have so much hate that they would choose to do something like this, so understanding that they probably weren’t born that way, that there was some trauma in their own life and things that happen that led them to that path.”

The focus then turns to the question asked every time this happens which is: what can be done to prevent it in the future?

“I think we need to just do more proactively at an early age,” said Gilbert, “So these kids are developing the skills they need to understand emotions, understand how to recognize emotions and understand them and then communicate them and better understand the world around them.”