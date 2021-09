The report’s findings ultimately explain why it is important for school staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Superintendent Jaime Alicea says about 90 percent of school staff is currently vaccinated against COVID-19. Alicea says the district is working to make sure other staff members get vaccinated.

“We know that there’s a lot of people concerned about the vaccine. The vaccine is a vehicle to make sure that we are all healthy and that we can all work together to keep our school safe,” says Alicea.

Unvaccinated school staff must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.