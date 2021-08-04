Syracuse Schools Superintendent wants students back in September, still waiting on NYS guidance

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — PSLA at Fowler was the first of four locations in the Syracuse City School District to host a vaccine clinic this week.

“We’re working on trying to get all the kids back in person in September,” said district Superintendent Jaime Alicea, “I want to make sure we provide the kids and the families the opportunity that if they’re 12-years-old and older and they can get the vaccine to have the opportunity to get the vaccine.”

Alicea said the response to the clinics was good so far. There were 10 students who showed up to get vaccinated within the first five minutes of the clinic at PSLA at Fowler.

“So hopefully we’re going to continue to get more kids, more families,” Alicea said.

The clinic is open to the school and public. Alicea said he does not know the number of teachers and staff who are already vaccinated.

This week, the state teachers union says it supports efforts to encourage vaccinations but does not support a vaccine mandate. When asked, Alicea said he would support a vaccine mandate.

“If it’s coming down from the state health department, I would support that. I was vaccinated from the beginning, I haven’t had any issues,” he explained.

The rise in cases is a concern for him. However he said summer school has been a success and his plan is to bring all students back to school in September. He is still waiting on guidance from the state.

“We are developing plans if we have to go hybrid or if we have to go remote, we will be prepared for that,” he added.

In the meantime, this is his message to the community, “Please take care of yourself, take care of your family, take care of the people that you live with and interact with,” he said.