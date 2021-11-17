Syracuse Schools to get $300M in funding for third phase of renovations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When Bill Magnarelli was a Syracuse Common Councilor he was asked to look at the condition of a Syracuse School in the 90s.

“What I saw was appalling to me,” Magnarelli recalled. “It brought tears to my eyes. She brought me into a gym that could not be used because the roof was falling.”

For the last several years he’s worked to get funding for schools. Now Lincoln Middle School will soon get an estimated $40-million facelift.

“When the building was open it was built as an open school,” said Superintendent Jaime Alicea. “We are going to take down all those portable walls that we have there and we’re going to put in new walls like we did at Dr. Weeks and like we did also at Bellevue Elementary.”

That is just one project included in Phase Three of school renovations in the district. Nine other schools will have renovations from $300-million from the Joint school Construction Board.

“The Joint school Construction Board goes out bonds for the money as the money has to be paid by the city. The State of New York pays upwards of 90% of those payments,” Magnarelli explained.

City taxpayers take care of the rest. In previous phases, the field at Fowler High was renovated. Mayor Ben Walsh applauds the effort not only because of his job but as a parent of students in the district.

“Even my kids have noticed the improvements going in other schools and have said, ‘hey dad when are we going to get some improvements in our schools,'” Walsh added, “I was pleasantly surprised when I saw the school district’s list.”

Alicea said Phase Three could begin in a year. Before it can the district is finishing phase two. Alicea added the district will also have community meetings and then a Request For Proposal (RFP) from architects.

Here are Phase Three renovations and the estimated project costs:

Nottingham High School: $34 million

New school-based health center; Auditorium renovations; Classroom renovations; New sidewalks and paving; Cafeteria, kitchen, and loading dock renovations; Pool renovations; Gymnasium renovations; Turf field and tack; Roofing; Complete Mechanicals Electrical Plumbing renovations

Latin School: $22 million

Interior upgrades and ADA renovations in classrooms and bathrooms; sidewalk replacement and paving; courtyard upgrades; Roof replacement; Replace windows, exterior doors and masonry repairs; Upgrade middle school science classrooms; Gymnasium upgrades; Mechanical Electrical Plumbing; Upgraded technology including white boards, wireless access points, data drops

Corcoran High School: $30 million

Complete classroom renovations; Roofing replacement; Auditorium renovations; Gymnasium and pool renovations; Complete Mechanical Electrical Plumbing renovations; kitchen and loading dock renovations

Roberts PK-8 School: $28 million

Interior upgrades and ADA renovations; sidewalk replacement and paving; Roof replacement; Window replacements and masonry repairs; Mechanical Electrical Plumbing renovations; Upgraded technology including white boards, wireless access points and data drops

STEM at Blodgett Middle: $34 million

Auditorium renovations; Gymnasium renovations; Replace roofing; Mechanical Electrical Plumbing renovations; New lockers and extensive corridor renovations; new boilers and heating system; Renovate cafeteria and kitchen

Delaware Primary: $30 million

Interior upgrades and ADA renovations; sidewalk and exterior stars replacement and paving; Roof replacement; Replace exterior doors, windows and masonry repairs; Pool upgrades; Mechanical Electrical Plumbing renovations; Upgraded technology including white boards, wireless access points and data drops

Seymour Elementary: $25 million

Interior upgrades and ADA renovations; sidewalk and exterior stars replacement and paving; Roof replacement; Replace exterior doors, windows and masonry repairs; Mechanical Electrical Plumbing renovations; Upgraded technology including white boards, wireless access points and data drops

Henninger High: $35 million

Complete classroom renovations; Auditorium renovations; Complete gymnasium and pool renovations; Mechanical Electrical Plumbing renovations; New sidewalks and paving; Kitchen and loading dock renovations

Lincoln Middle: $40 million

Reconfigure interior with new walls, ceiling and doors; ADA renovations; Gymnasium renovations; Sidewalk and exterior stairs; Roof replacement; Replace exterior doors and masonry repairs; New windows Mechanical Electrical Plumbing; Upgraded technology including white boards, wireless access points, data drops

Webster Elementary: $22 million