Syracuse Schools willing to offer jobs to some of the 150 teachers being laid off in Rochester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Administrators of the Syracuse City School District will travel to Rochester next Thursday for interviews with the 150 teachers being laid off in Rochester.
Rochester administrators overspent their budget this year by $30 million. To avoid the overages next year, they plan to lay off 150 teachers in the middle of the school year.
Christopher Miller, the Syracuse Central School District’s chief human resources officer, is a Rochester native, so he quickly took action to coordinate interviews with the Rochester teachers loosing their jobs.
Miller says he and his team will be willing to make instant offers to the best candidates in Rochester for the 20 job openings he expects in Syracuse between now and next year. He expects to hire 100 teachers before September’s new school year.
Principals from five Syracuse schools will join Miller in conducting interviews in Rochester.
