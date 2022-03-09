SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is looking for community ideas after Governor Hochul announced that Syracuse will receive $10 million through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The DRI is the state’s economic development program and “will allow Syracuse to develop a strategic investment plan to implement key catalytic projects.”

Syracuse’s Local Planning Committee (LPC) has announced open calls for proposals for these potential “catalytic projects.” Open calls allow for members of the community to present transformative projects on private sites that will provide economic and community benefits.

Submissions for projects should include capital/construction projects, business expansions or creations, and renovations of existing buildings on private sites. They should also demonstrate commitment of private funding sources, show the project’s transformative nature, and contain as much information as possible.

After the project is submitted, the Syracuse LPC and a consulting team led by The Epstein Group will work with sponsors to gather more information, if needed.

You can find comprehensive information on eligibility requirements, submission instructions, and the project submission form in the document below. You can also find more information on Syracuse’s DRI website.