Syracuse sees slight uptick in gas prices compared to the rest of the state

A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

(WSYR-TV) — Despite gas prices seeing a slight dip in New York State, filling up in Syracuse and nationwide is up one cent compared to last week. 

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas currently sits at $3.30, up one cent from last week. The state average is down one cent and is currently priced at $3.48 per gallon. Last year, the state average was $2.39. Meanwhile, the national average last year was $2.31. 

Here are prices for a gallon of gas around Central and Western New York: 

  • Batavia – $3.42 (down two cents from last week) 
  • Buffalo – $3.45 (no change from last week) 
  • Ithaca – $3.49 (no change from last week) 
  • Rochester – $3.49 (down one cent from last week) 
  • Rome – $3.52 (no change from last week) 
  • Syracuse – $3.46i (up one cent from last week) 
  • Watertown – $3.50 (no change from last week) 

