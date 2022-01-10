Syracuse sees slight uptick in gas prices compared to the rest of the state

(WSYR-TV) — Despite gas prices seeing a slight dip in New York State, filling up in Syracuse and nationwide is up one cent compared to last week.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas currently sits at $3.30, up one cent from last week. The state average is down one cent and is currently priced at $3.48 per gallon. Last year, the state average was $2.39. Meanwhile, the national average last year was $2.31.

Here are prices for a gallon of gas around Central and Western New York: