Syracuse sees slight uptick in gas prices compared to the rest of the state

(WSYR-TV) — Despite gas prices seeing a slight dip in New York State, filling up in Syracuse and nationwide is up one cent compared to last week.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas currently sits at $3.30, up one cent from last week. The state average is down one cent and is currently priced at $3.48 per gallon. Last year, the state average was $2.39. Meanwhile, the national average last year was $2.31.
Here are prices for a gallon of gas around Central and Western New York:
- Batavia – $3.42 (down two cents from last week)
- Buffalo – $3.45 (no change from last week)
- Ithaca – $3.49 (no change from last week)
- Rochester – $3.49 (down one cent from last week)
- Rome – $3.52 (no change from last week)
- Syracuse – $3.46i (up one cent from last week)
- Watertown – $3.50 (no change from last week)