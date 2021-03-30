Syracuse set to resume yard-waste pickups

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse DPW will begin picking up yard waste in April.

Residents in the Northeast quadrant should set out leaves, weeds, tree branches and other yard waste material on the weekend of April 3 and 4 for pickup that week.

Residents in other quadrants of the city should set out their yard waste on the following weekends:

Southeast quadrant: April 10 – 11

Southwest quadrant: April 17 – 18

Northwest quadrant: April 24 – 25

The complete list of set-out dates are listed in the city services guide.

Construction debris should only be set out in July and August.

Residents are reminded that placement of yard waste in the road is not permitted as it creates dangerous safety issues and blockages to sewer infrastructure. Materials must also be kept clear of fire hydrants, poles, bushes, sewer vent pipes, and catch basins. The Yard Waste self-drop off site at 1200 Canal St. remains open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.