(WSYR-TV) — 92 deer were removed from the Syracuse area as a result of the 2022 deer management program, the city says.

In its third year, 316 deer have been removed since 2019. The city says, along with United States Department of Agriculture, the program “provided more than 2,373 pounds of venison, equivalent to about 9,492 meals for donation.”

“The overpopulation of deer in the city has created public health, safety and ecosystem challenges over many decades. With neighborhood and municipal cooperation, we’ve begun to make progress in reducing the impact of deer in many parts of the city,” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said. “Addressing the problem citywide will take a sustained effort in Syracuse and in neighboring communities. For the safety and health of our residents, it is work we must pursue.”

The deer management also occurred in Camillus, Solvay, Dewitt, Fayetteville and Manlius, the city says.

Along with the threat of car accidents, the deer posed problems for the local ecosystem, gardens, and raises the public’s risk for Lyme Disease.

If you want to be considered for deer management activities you can contact the Parks Department by phone at (315) 473-4330 or by email at parks@syrgov.net.