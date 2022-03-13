(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are looking for a shooter who shot a 30-year-old man near the city’s southside Friday.

According to SPD, officers responded to Crouse Hospital around 3:55 p.m. for a man who was shot near West Newell St and Kenmore Ave. The man had been shot in both of his hands. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Syracuse Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 315-442-5222.