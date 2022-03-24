SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Some slightly warmer weather this afternoon but it will not last.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A cold front is slated to come through late Thursday night and bring another round of steady rain with some heavy downpours at times while you are sleeping. The clouds and rain will keep the temperature above freezing overnight.

FRIDAY:

The bulk of the rain moves out Friday morning. Temperatures cool back to the 40s to near 50 Friday. Expect more scattered showers to develop again by the afternoon into the evening.

WEEKNED:

Here’s when Spring takes a break. Don’t put away the winter gear just yet…

It turns unseasonably chilly over the weekend. We’re in the 40s Saturday and only in the 30s come Sunday.

This air is cold enough for snow showers to mix in with rain showers Saturday. The best chance of any accumulation is mainly for the higher elevations. Starting Saturday night, everyone in CNY is cold enough to be in and out of lake effect snow showers. Our best chance at accumulating snow is during this time into Sunday morning where even a coating to an inch or so is possible for the lower terrain (including Syracuse) and higher amounts as you go up in elevation like the Tug Hill and hills south of Syracuse.

While snow showers are falling through the day Sunday, with temperatures close to freezing and the high March sun angle (as high as mid-September!) it will be hard outside higher elevations for additional snow accumulations midday Sunday into the afternoon. That means roads are mainly wet.

But, that’s just the beginning. The coldest air we’ve had since probably February is right over the Northeast for next Monday. We have not had a daily high temperature in this month below 31°. Monday will challenge that as many in CNY may not get out of the 20s. Brrr!