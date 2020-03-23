Syracuse small business owners can now apply for the 180-day emergency loan

(WSYR-TV) — Beginning on Monday, small business owners in Syracuse can apply for a 180-day emergency loan.
The Syracuse Economic Development Corporation created the $500,000 fund to provide the no-interest loans to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.
Small business owners can apply for a loan up to $25,000.
If you need to apply for a loan for your small business, click here.
