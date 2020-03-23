Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Syracuse small business owners can now apply for the 180-day emergency loan

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
City of Syracuse Street_-1529880574727010898

(WSYR-TV) — Beginning on Monday, small business owners in Syracuse can apply for a 180-day emergency loan.

The Syracuse Economic Development Corporation created the $500,000 fund to provide the no-interest loans to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

Small business owners can apply for a loan up to $25,000.

If you need to apply for a loan for your small business, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected