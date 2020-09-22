Syracuse small business surviving because of COVID-19 relief grants

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Small businesses are still struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and many of them are counting on grants and loans to keep their doors open.

That list includes Salt City Coffee. Back in March, they got creative with a take out window. Now, it’s thousands of dollars in grant money helping them keep their doors open.

“Pre-pandemic, you know, days were all the same. You knew what you were gonna bring in, you knew the amount of crowds that were gonna come in here, it was energetic,” said Maria Metthe, the cafe’s co-owner. “[Now] we can have a normal day and then a day where people just aren’t coming out.”

Metthe knows they’re not the only ones struggling, so they’ve been sticking with their community-first mantra and helping non-profits when they can.

“Whether that is a coffee donation for a fundraiser or we’ve done coffee donations just to the hospital. Your workers are tired, they’re overworked, do you want coffee for the day,” she said.

Business at the coffee shop has been fluctuating with each month of the pandemic, but they’re hoping it’ll continue to improve when they open the Salt City Bar inside the Salt City Market in January. This location will have a new twist: Craft coffee, craft cocktails, and craft beer.

Did you ever think your coffee spot would have detailed instructions like this?

“We have a beverage director who is now working on a craft cocktail experience using as many local ingredients as possible,” said Metthe. “We really kinda wanna raise the bar in Syracuse and give an enjoyable environment to sit and drink with friends and hangout.”

It’ll be much more spacious than their community coffee hub so guests can social distance in a more social environment.

“You hit that mid-day slump, you need a cup of coffee, and Salt City Coffee is gonna be here for that,” said Metthe.

If you want to keep up with their progress, you can follow Salt City Bar on Instagram.

