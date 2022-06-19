SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Soccer is one of the only sports that can translate to the entire world. No matter your social class or background, anyone can play!

Every week at Washington Square Park on the north side of Syracuse, young soccer players get the chance to develop their skills as part of the Upstate United Football Club’s youth soccer program.

Upstate United was founded in 2020 by Hanson Goeso. As a Liberian refugee himself, Goeso felt called to give children with a similar background the opportunity to develop a passion for the sport.

“The most important thing is the diversity and the missed opportunities refugees have when they come to their new country. For example, as a first generation African American in the United States, we never had an opportunity like Upstate. There’s never been a concrete community program that is solely community based focused on the kids’ needs.” HANSON GOESO, PRESIDENT, UPSTATE UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB

That’s why Goeso teamed up with Washington Square Park soccer program established in 2014 by Maureen Dore and coached by Ted Ackerman.

For years, this grassroots 8-week summer program has given children ages 5-15 with soccer equipment, uniforms and a safe haven.

For many of the Washington Square Park players, soccer is an important part of their culture.

Many of the children are New Americans, their families fleeing war and violence for a better life.

However, the program isn’t only for refugees. About 180 children come together every week from all walks of life, and any child who wants to play the sport…can.

“These kids, some of them speak different languages, some of them come from very different backgrounds, but once they have the ball, they just want to play together, get along and have fun. I love being to help bring that opportunity to this neighborhood.” TED ACKERMAN, COACH, WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK SOCCER PROGRAM

It not only provides opportunity, but a safe haven for the kids.

Most of these kids, they don’t have the money. Their parents don’t have the time and resources to actually cater to their kids’ careers, so we want to bridge that. We want to bring the early development to these kids, get their interest in the game as early as we can, and be able to foster the love of the game to create a passion. Crime is at a high rate within high poverty communities. When these kids don’t have something to gravitate towards, they tend on going to the streets and doing things they’re not supposed to do. So, making sure we are watching over these kids, we know that they’re safe. We know we’re not going to create harm or bring any type of harm environment to them. HANSON GOESO, FOUNDER, UPSTATE UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB

If you’re interested in learning more about the Washington Square soccer program, contact the team by email at “washingtonsquaresoccerclub@gmail.com”