SYRACUSE. N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade hosted a fundraiser on Sunday, March 5 at Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub Restaurant to raise money for next week’s big celebration.

The 2023 St. Patrick’s Parade will start at 12:00 p.m. on Nancy Duffy Lane (South Salina Street) in Syracuse on Saturday, March 11, 2023, and will be broadcast live on NewsChannel 9 and streamed live on localsyr.com. Our Christie Casciano and Tim Fox will be co-hosting with Jim Teske as our roving reporter!

The event Sunday was the official kick-off to the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade week.

There was live music, Irish drinks, food, a 50/50 and some raffle prizes.

The president of the St. Patrick’s Parade, Janet Higgins said this fundraiser helps with the operational costs of the parade and the community seems to do a pretty good job at showing their support.

“People are great. Syracuse is one of the most generous communities I think in the world, they always come together and they all love the parade, it’s a sign of spring and they’re all anxious to help out!” said Higgins.

The Parade Committee is honored to recognize Eileen Murray as the 2023 Grand Marshal of the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade. The title Grand Marshal is given annually to an Irish American of Syracuse who has made a significant contribution to the entire community.

Murray was at the fundraiser Sunday and said it was actually her first time at the parade fundraiser party.

“It’s just wonderful to see everybody out supporting the parade, it’s fantastic. I grew up in Cicero, New York and we were very into our Irish heritage. So it means a lot to me to be honored,” said Murray. “I love to see that March is a month of celebration and the fact my committee, which is so important to be, is going to be able to be there and that we are going to be able to once again just extend this wonderful month of celebration.”

The Parade Committee is also honored to recognize the Gael of the Year, Ralph Rotella. Rotella is the owner of Discount Shoe Repair in Downtown Syracuse whose business has been a fixture of Downtown Syracuse since he first opened it in 1975.

“This makes me very happy for me to be honored. It’s indescribable. I’m very speechless because for me it’s a real honor to be on the parade, it was my dream many years ago to march in the parade, and my wish finally came true,” said Rotella at the fundraiser.

Rotella said the thing he’s looking forward to the most at this year’s parade is greeting people he knows on the street while he’s marching.

“I want to say thank you very very much for the people that honor me. Please keep on walking, this way I can fix your shoes again.”

The 2023 St. Patrick’s Parade theme is “Running Through Tipperary”

The Irish people are known for roving from the rocky roads of Dublin to the four-mile loop of Tipperary Hill’s own Shamrock Run.

On March 11, 2023, the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade will walk through that history of wandering and celebrate the strong communities that the Irish and others built in Syracuse when their travels brought them here.

The 2023 theme celebrates the Irish tradition of rambling and roving and vibrant communities the Irish and other immigrants, past and present, have established in Syracuse.

This year the Parade is also embarking on its 16th year of the St. Patrick Hunger Project. The Hunger Project raises funds and collects food for local food pantries to fight hunger in CNY. To date, the Hunger Project has provided over 1,060,000 meals for children and families in the community.

For more information on the parade, visit www.syracusestpatricksparade.org

Upcoming Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade Committee Events