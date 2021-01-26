Syracuse stabbing victim dies after being stabbed in the neck

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is dead after being stabbed in the neck.

Monday, 21-year-old Toddrick Rice arrived at the hospital with a stab wound to his neck around 8:15 p.m. He was listed in critical condition. On Tuesday morning, police said he had passed away.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

