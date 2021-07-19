Syracuse Stage accepting video auditions for child roles in ‘Matilda the Musical’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Stage is seeking video audition submissions for child roles in the upcoming production of “Matilda the Musical”.

Auditions are open for kids 8-13 years old, and the parts require singing and dancing. Children from all different backgrounds are encouraged to audition.

Syracuse Stage notes that the shows include some morning performances from November 19, 2021 to January 2, 2022. Children must have availability for rehearsals on weekdays after 4 p.m. and on weekends. Rehearsals begin in October.

Children who want to audition for the holiday production of “Matilda the Musical” are asked to prepare 32 bars of a song of their choice as well as a brief reading from the script that can be found on Syracuse Stage’s website.

For more information about available child roles, where to send audition tapes and more, visit the audition web page or email auditions@syracusestage.org.