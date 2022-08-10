SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Stage has added two more sensory friendly shows to their 2022-2023 season. Syracuse Stage will add performances for “How to Dance in Ohio” on October 8, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. and “Clue” on June 24, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

The two shows join the planned sensory-friendly performance of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” scheduled for January 7, 2023, at 2 p.m.

Sensory-friendly shows are designed to create a comfortable and accessible environment for guests with different or neurodivergent needs, such as individuals with autism or those who have sensory issues.

Syracuse Stage will create sensory-friendly performances by adjusting lights, providing guests room for movement, and offering fidget toys and private rooms for guests to relax, among other amenities. They also say elements of each show may change to be more sensory-friendly.

“As a mother with a child with autism, this offering is such a blessing to have families experience theatre together,” said Joann Yarrow, director of community engagement and education at Syracuse Stage. “Over the years, my family and so many other families have come to appreciate not only the sensory accommodations made but even more so the welcoming and non-judgmental environment.”

Syracuse Stage has offered sensory-friendly performances since 2016. “The joy and communal experience of live theatre is something that we want everyone to be able to enjoy. That’s why we expanded to three shows this year,” said Artistic Director Robert Hupp.

Tickets for sensory-friendly performances are available for $30. Syracuse Stage also offers a $90 subscription package for all three shows, which saves on ticketing fees. You can purchase tickets at syracusestage.org, at the box office, or by calling (315) 443-3275.