Syracuse Stage Announces 2020-2021 Season

Two musicals and a world premier are just a few of the shows announced for the 2020-2021 season at Syracuse Stage.

Artistic Director Bob Hupp says that a lot of consideration has gone into the upcoming season that includes “Frankenstein,” “Matilda The Musical,” and “Once On This Island.”

The theater is also bringing in a new contemporary comedy, “Eureka Day” that recently made its Broadway debut. Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” and Kyle Bass’ latest play “Salt/City/Blues” round out the season.

To learn more about the upcoming season and subscriptions visit SyracuseStage.org.