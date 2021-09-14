Syracuse Stage bringing original children’s play to Rosamond Gifford Zoo and Salt City Market

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Stage is set to bring theatrical performances for children to Rosamond Gifford Zoo in September and Salt City Market in October.

This partnership with Syracuse University Department of Drama will showcase the play “The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus” written by Eric Coble, as a part of the Bank of America Children’s Tour.

The original play will feature a “unique twist on traditional storytelling” to entertain people of all ages, according to Syracuse Stage. Performances at Rosamond Gifford Zoo will take place on Saturday, September 18 at 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. and on Sunday, September 19 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Attendance at these performances is free with zoo admission. There will be a talkback after each performance with the cast and a zookeeper, and patrons will have the opportunity to participate in a scavenger hunt around the zoo to find the real-life versions of puppet animals featured in the show for the chance to win prizes from Syracuse Stage and the zoo.

There will also be two performances at Salt City Market on October 2 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Families will get a take-home box of theater design activities as well at this performance. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to enjoy the performance.